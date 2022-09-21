Advertisement
5000 PTI Islamabad workers will take oath of loyalty to Imran tomorrow

5000 PTI Islamabad workers will take oath of loyalty to Imran. Image: File

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will administrate oath to 5000 workers of PTI Islamabad Chapter at Jinnah Convention Centre on Thursday (tomorrow).

On the occasion, Imran Khan will also deliver an exclusive address to the participants.

PTI Islamabad chapter has covered another important milestone as it has completed the organisational structure from Region to Block Code.

The 5000 workers on different levels have been assigned responsibilities and they will formally take the oaths for their obligations.

President PTI Islamabad Chapter Ali Nawaz Awan has expressed his gratitude to Allah Almighty for completing the process of organisational structures.

He asserted that the PTI without any doubt is the most popular and well-organised party, 5000 activists have been given responsibilities from region to block code.

All the leaders at all levels in the central organizations and departments will collectively take an oath of loyalty to their leader.

The organization and workers of Islamabad have played the role of vanguard in the unprecedented movement of real freedom.

He maintained that they had made full preparation to get rid of the imported and fascist government.

He said that they were waiting for instructions from their leader Imran Khan to take Pakistan to the destination of real independence.

