57th martyrdom anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti being observed today

Major General Haroon Ishaq Raja, General Officer Commanding, laid a floral wreath at Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed’s mausoleum in Ladian, Gujrat

GUJRAT: 57th Shahadat anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider is being observed on Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.

According to the Military media wing, Major General Haroon Ishaq Raja, General Officer Commanding, laid a floral wreath at Shaheed’s mausoleum in his native town Ladian, Gujrat. Pakistan Army contingent presented a guard of honor. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials, and relatives of Shaheed attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

He was born in Hong Kong in 1928. In 1950, he was commissioned into the Punjab Regiment. He chose to stay with his advanced platoon on September 6, 1965, as a Company Commander in the Burki area of the Lahore sector, facing an armor division onslaught under constant artillery fire for five days and nights in defense of the crucial BRB Canal. Despite continual assault from enemy small weapons, tanks, and artillery shelling, he coordinated the canal’s defense, ordering his men to respond until he was hit by a tank shell and accepted death on September 10, 1965.

For his bravery and limiting the enemies to the barracks, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed was given Nishan e Haider, the highest military award in Pakistan.