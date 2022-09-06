6 Pak Army officials embraced martyrdom in Harnai copter crash: ISPR

HARNAI: A tragic news from Khost where a Pak Army Aviation helicopter crashed during a flight mission at night hours resulting martyrdom of six officials including two pilots, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement on Monday.

According to the details by the Military media wing, pilots who embraced martyrdom were Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, and Co-pilot major Khurram Shehzad. Lance naik Jalil, Subedar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Shoaib, and Sepoy Muhammad Imran were also among the martyrs.

politicians, journalists, and former military seniors have condemned this tragic incident. It is notable to mention that it is the second helicopter crash in two months in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, further investigations are underway to know out the reasons for the copter crash.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bazinjo also condoled over the lives lost in the Harnai copter crash. “It is the distinction of the Pakistan Army to lay down their lives for the country and the nation. Martyrs who sacrificed their lives while fulfilling their duties are the glory of the nation,” he said with sorrow.

Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the incident of the Harnai copter crash of the Pakistan Army during a flying mission in Balochistan. “Heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. Martyrs sacrificed their lives for fulfilling their duty,” he added.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah paid his condolences to the families of the martyrs of the Harnai copter crash.