  • News
  • Pakistan
  • 62 thousand people watch Imran’s address to Sargodha public rally on Bol TV YouTube channel
62 thousand people watch Imran’s address to Sargodha public rally on Bol TV YouTube channel

A record 62 thousand people watched the PTI Sargodha public rally addressed by Chairman Imran Khan on the YouTube channel of BOL News TV on Thursday.

The public gathering was telecast live on the digital platform. BOL News was the first choice as an astounding 62 thousand people watched the rally on YouTube channel.

This was a far reached for other digital media platforms as ARY News stood the second with 60 thousand viewers, Geo the third with 10 thousand whereas News 24 had 6 thousand viewers only.

As Pakistan’s No. 1 and beloved news channel, Bol News again broke previous records as the most watched channels on television and YouTube.

It is well-known fact that Bol News has broken all the previous records in the race as the most watched channel on television, social media and digital platform YouTube.

The high viewership demonstrates that BOL News is the first choice for viewers due to its popularity and trusted style of reporting.

It must be mentioned that PTI Chairman Imran in Sargodha also addressed a lawyer convention, which was also live telecast on Bol TV, watched by a big number of viewers. Later from the public rally venue, Bol TV senior anchorperson Sami Ibrahim and others, who especially went to Sargodha for the meeting’s live coverage.  The participants not only carried the PTI flags and portraits of Imran Khan but also carried placards inscribed with appreciation and gratitude to Bol TV.

They lauded the courage and bravery of Bol TV and its anchorpersons and staff to cover the all events of Imran Khan and PTI. They also raised slogans in favour of Bol TV.

