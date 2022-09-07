At least 91 more dengue fever cases were reported across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 87 surfaced in the Karachi division

Karachi- At least 91 more dengue fever cases were reported across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 87 surfaced in the Karachi division alone.

Death due to dengue fever was also reported from Karachi East.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has registered 3,013 dengue cases in the province out of them 2,641 were recorded in Karachi from January 01 to September 05, 2022.

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The weather conditions in the region remain suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

