9 routes classified for operations of People’s Inter-District Bus Service

  • Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon has notified 9 routes of the People’s Intra District Bus Service
  • Operations of People’s Bus Service under Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Transport Department, and National Radio Telecommunication Corporation

 

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon who is also the Chairman of Regional Transport Authority Karachi has notified 9 routes of the People’s Intra District Bus Service.

The notification reads ‘ it is notified for the information of the general public that the 09 routes are classified for operations of People’s Intra-District Bus Service under Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Transport Department, and National Radio Telecommunication corporation.

As per the detail of the notification, Route 1- is stretched from Khokhrapar No-1 to KPT Tower via Saudabad, RCD Ground, Model Colony, Malir Halt, Colony Gate, Natha Khan Bridge, Drig Road Station, PAF Base Faisal, Lal Kothi , Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Metropole, Press Club, Arts Council, Jang Press, City Station to Tower; Route 2- North Karachi – Indus Hospital via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Mor, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, Nipa, Johar Mor, Drig Road, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and up to Landhi Road; Route 3. Nagan Chowrangi – Singar Chowrangi via Inda Mor, North Nazimabad Town, KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Town, Liaquatabad 10, Isa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road, KPT Interchange and Shan Chowrangi;

Route 4- North Karachi – Dockyard via New Karachi, University Link Road, Motorway M9, Al Asif Square, Ayesha Manzil, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad 10, Lalu Khet, Guru Mandir, Society Chowrangi, Empress Market, Sindh High Court , Arts Council, I.I. Chandragarh Road, Tower; Route 5- Surjani Town- Masroor via Shafiq Mor, KMDC, Ziauddin Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Musa Colony, Mangho Peer, Site Area, Gulbai; Route 6 – Gulshan-e- Bihar Orangi – Sangar Chowrangi via Orangi Town, Banaras, Paposh Nagar, Site Area, Golimar, Garden, PIB Colony, DHA Phase One, KPT Interchange to Shan Chowrangi; Route 7- Mosamiyat – Baldia Town via Gulzar Hijri, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town to Gaddafi Town; Route 8- Gulshan Hadid – Malir Halt via Allah wali Chowrangi, Steel Town, Port Qasim Chowrangi, Manzil Petrol Pump, Quaidabad, Malir City, Check Post No. 5 to Malir Halt; and Route 9 – Numaish – Sea View via Capri Cinema, Bohri Bazar, Zainab Market, Metropole, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, South City, Bilawal Chowrangi, Dua Chowrangi, Dolman Mall upto Sea View .

