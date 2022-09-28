Aafia Siddiqui case: FO suggests to renew efforts on diplomatic front

In Aafia Siddiqui’s release case, FO suggested the court to renew the case on diplomatic front.

ISLAMABAD: A case was heard in the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday for the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui- imprisoned in the United States.

During the hearing, the Foreign Office (FO) suggested renewing the efforts for Dr Aafia’s release on the diplomatic front.

Meanwhile, the court directed the FO to submit the progress in regards to her case every two weeks.

Legal Advisor of Foreign Office Asad Barki appeared before the court while Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s sister Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui was also present.

FO Legal Advisor maintained that the issue could be raised by the office on the diplomatic front and the Attorney General could write to the US Attorney General regarding Siddiqui’s release.

The case was then adjourned for two weeks.

Earlier, IHC questioned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) whether they accepted the case of Afia Siddiqui as their own case or her private matter.

The Foreign Office official told the court that the decision of the US court sentencing Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in 2010 has not yet been provided to the government of Pakistan. In response, Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq said, “It is surprising that the Foreign Office has not received a copy of the decision of the American court in 12 years.”

“The decision of the American court is available on the website of the US Department of State. The American court sentenced Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to 86 years in prison in 2010 on charges of terrorism,” Fauzia Siddiqui responded.

