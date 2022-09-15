Accountability court sought arguments over auctioning property of Nawaz Sharif

Accountability court sought arguments from the parties on the application for an injunction against auctioning Nawaz Sharif’s property

LAHORE: The accountability court on Thursday sought arguments from the parties on the application for an injunction against the possible auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s property, BOL News reported on Thursday.

As per the details, Judge Asad Ali from Accountability court number 1 heard the case where the court has already given a verdict to seize the properties of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

An injunction request has been filed on behalf of 7 citizens through the mediation of Qazi Misbah Advocate. The petitioner took the position that if Nawaz Sharif returns to the country, the process of auctioning the property will become a challenge.

Moreover, the petition suggested that it would be better to put the possible auction of the properties on hold for a period as the Shamim agricultural farms and properties are held by tenants.

The petitioner contended that the auction would affect the rights of the tenants of Shamim Agricultural Farm. It is pleaded that the inheritance of the properties has been transferred to the court should reconsider the judgment of confiscation of the properties.

The petitioner also requested the accountability court to issue an injunction against the possible auction.

The court adjourned the hearing till September 26.