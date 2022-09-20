Asian Development Bank has also issued a statement in which full support has been assured to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) has started preparation of big package for Pakistan for rehabilitation of flood affected people.

In this regard, the Asian Development Bank has also issued a statement in which full support has been assured to Pakistan.

According to the statement, the bank will contribute to the fund for relief in the flood affected areas and help the poor and deserving people in the flood.

In the declaration, ADP will assist the sick women and children affected due to floods while farmers will also be compensated.

In addition, farmers will be given opportunities to grow crops again and get back on their feet, and funds will be provided to rebuild flood-damaged roads, bridges and infrastructure.

The bank will also help in the reconstruction of flood-damaged houses, schools, hospitals and other buildings.

On the other hand, The wide spread of epidemic diseases in Sindh has reached an alarming situation with one more death in the last 24 hours that takes the toll to 309.

After the devastating floods in the province, millions have been braving waterborne diseases including diarrhea, dengue, malaria and gastro.

As per data shared by the health department, a total of 13,407 more patients with diarrhea were treated in the last 24 hours with one death reported from Hyderabad that takes the toll to 309.

The total number of patients treated in relief camps for diarrhea reached 548,207 while 13,592 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.