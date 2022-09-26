Advertisement
Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab resigns

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab resigns

Articles
Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab resigns
  • Administrator Murtaza Wahab resigned
  • The development came after the court restricted the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting taxes
  • The court restricts the collection through K-Electric
KARACHI: Administrator Murtaza Wahab announced that he has been resigning from the slot.

He was addressing a presser here when said that he has been resigning as Karachi Administrator.

The development came after the court restricted the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting taxes through K-Electric.

He maintained that the tax was for the betterment of Karachi and the citizens. Wahab maintained that he was working for the betterment of the city for the past year and KMC was about to stand on its feet.

“It would have been easier for me to ask the prime minister and the chief minister for funds, but I did not.”

The administrator said that the collected tax money wasn’t to go into his accounts instead, it was for the development plans for the city adding that the political criticism started though he had convinced the power supply company for tax collection with difficulty, and the agreement was signed.

While recalling the era of Mustafa Kamal and Wasim Akhter as mayors in Karachi, he said that they used to collect tax starting from Rs 200 to Rs 5000 at that time. “On the other hand, I gave relief to Karachiites and cut it down to Rs 50 – Rs 200.”

He also said that there have been people in politics who are not in favour of sustainable development in the metropolitan city.

Wahab also maintained that the court has no objection over the collection of tax however, didn’t allow collection through K-Electric.

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


