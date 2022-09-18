Advertisement
Edition: English
  News
  Pakistan
  Ahmad Ali Butt to host 'Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay' on Bol Entertainment
Ahmad Ali Butt to host 'Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay' on Bol Entertainment

Ahmed Ali Butt will host the game show on BOL Entertainment.

Renowned actor, singer and TV host Ahmad Ali Butt will host the game show ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’ on BOL Entertainment.

Bol Entertainment, a channel brimming with entertainment and masti, is set to launch a stirring Game Show ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay‘ to be telecast shortly.

‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’ will not only be a fun, quirky, and entertaining show but also provide an opportunity for elders to compare their wits with the young generation.

A promo of the program has been released that revealed that popular actor and singer Ahmad Ali Butt will host the show.

The show will surely amuse viewers of all ages. You can watch the show exclusively on BOL Entertainment.

