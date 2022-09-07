Ahsan Iqbal fears spread of water-borne diseases in flood-hit areas

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal appealed to the international community for help.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that there has been a fear of spread of water-borne diseases in flood-affected areas of Pakistan, reported BOL News.

A meeting of NFRCC was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal in which the flood situation was reviewed.

Chairman NDMA and National Coordinator NFRCC also participated in the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said that the whole nation is ready to face the calamity.

He said that there is a fear of spread of water-borne diseases in the flood-affected areas, the health situation should be closely monitored and emergency measures should be taken to prevent diseases.

The federal minister said that surveys should be accelerated to rehabilitate the victims and compensate for the damage caused by the flood situation, accurate data will be helpful through the dashboard.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that NGOs and INGOs should be mobilized to participate in the relief operations, provide complete information to the public about the relief camps, monitor the water level in dams and other water resources.

He also addressed the fear of more rains and floods in Pakistan as per the UN warning.

Notably, the United Nations has warned against the threat of more rains and floods in Pakistan in the coming days.