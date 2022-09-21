Ahsan Iqbal gets acquittal in Narowal Sports City corruption case

IHC dismissed the case after hearing arguments of NAB prosecutor

The CJ IHC lambasted the IO for not providing evidence against Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday announced a big relief for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal and dismissed the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Narowal Sports City corruption reference against him.

A two-member bench of the court, chaired by Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, CJ Athar Minallah asked the NAB prosecutor to provide evidence of corruption against Iqbal while remarking that the project that was for public interest was halted for so long.

“Despite the project being of importance to the public, NAB intervened”, CJ added.

The NAB’s lawyer responded that the constituents of Narowal benefited from the project to which the CJ asked that being benefited from a project is a crime. Where is the crime? Where is the corruption?” he questioned.

The CJ also lambasted the investigation officer for not providing the evidence in this case and after hearing the arguments dismissed the reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

Notably, in 2019, NAB arrested Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City corruption case and a year later the accountability court indicted him.

A case was filed against him for misusing his authority to illegally enhance the scope of the project from Rs 34.75 million to Rs 2,994 million.

