Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ahsan Iqbal gets acquittal in Narowal Sports City corruption case

Ahsan Iqbal gets acquittal in Narowal Sports City corruption case

Articles
Advertisement
Ahsan Iqbal gets acquittal in Narowal Sports City corruption case
Advertisement
  • Ahsan Iqbal gets acquittal in Narowal Sports City corruption case
  • IHC dismissed the case after hearing arguments of NAB prosecutor
  • The CJ IHC lambasted the IO for not providing evidence against Iqbal
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday announced a big relief for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal and dismissed the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Narowal Sports City corruption reference against him.

A two-member bench of the court, chaired by Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, CJ Athar Minallah asked the NAB prosecutor to provide evidence of corruption against Iqbal while remarking that the project that was for public interest was halted for so long.

“Despite the project being of importance to the public, NAB intervened”, CJ added.

The NAB’s lawyer responded that the constituents of Narowal benefited from the project to which the CJ asked that being benefited from a project is a crime. Where is the crime? Where is the corruption?” he questioned.

Advertisement

The CJ also lambasted the investigation officer for not providing the evidence in this case and after hearing the arguments dismissed the reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

Notably, in 2019, NAB arrested Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City corruption case and a year later the accountability court indicted him.

A case was filed against him for misusing his authority to illegally enhance the scope of the project from Rs 34.75 million to Rs 2,994 million.

Also Read

LHC annuls show-cause notices issued to Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry
LHC annuls show-cause notices issued to Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry

LHC Rawalpindi bench annulled the show-cause notices issued to Imran Khan and...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story