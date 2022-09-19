Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Karachi Jawed Alam Odho has announced a cash prize of Rs 50 thousand for a citizen Shahid Nawaz, who caught robbers in Sohrab Goth neighbourhood.

According to Bol News, the accused were robbing a citizen when one of the robbers was shot dead by a citizen during the robbery.

The police personnel, who were patrolling in the area, reached the spot at once and arrested the deceased robber’s accomplices, who were identified as Kaleem Ullah and Razi Ullah.

A motorcycle and illegal weapons were also recovered from their possession.

The body of the unidentified deceased accused was shifted to the hospital for medico and legal formalities.

However, the AIG Karachi advised the people to take caution in dealing such matters as their lives are very precious.

Meanwhile, another robber was also killed by guards of a trader in Ayoob Goth, New Karachi.

According to details, a poultry whole seller Khan Afridi and his guards were carrying an amount of about Rs 4 million in cash when three robbers, who were chasing them, tried to loot him and shot at and injured the trader when he resisted.

The guards retaliated the fire and killed one of the robbers while the people caught the two other dacoits, who tried to run away from the spot.

Enraged citizens subjected the arrested alleged robbers to the worst torture and made them bleed.

The injured trader was shifted to Agha Khan Hospital, where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

However, a heavy contingent of the police was deployed in Ayoob Goth to avert any untoward situation.