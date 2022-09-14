Aircraft Owners announces to lodge FIR against theft of plane parts

The AOOA said that the theft of parts from KK Aviation planes from the airport area is an incompetence of the Civil Aviation Authority

KARACHI: Aircraft Owners and Operators Association (AOOA) on Wednesday announced to lodge an FIR against those responsible for the theft of KK Aviation aircraft parts from Karachi Airport.

The AOOA in its statement regarding the theft of parts from KK Aviation planes, said that the theft of parts from planes from the airport area in Karachi is an incompetence of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The AOOA strongly condemns the incidents of theft of spare parts from KK Aviation Company’s aircrafts. It said that KK Aviation trained hundreds of pilots and engineers, had a unique position in the aviation industry, which was deliberately destroyed by the CAA.

Aircraft owners said that the security of all areas of general aviation of Karachi Airport is the responsibility of CAA, the guards of CAA’s security company are also deployed round the clock, despite this, aircraft parts and other goods are being stolen. There is a question mark on the security of CAA.

The CAA officials shut down KK Aviation through wrong billing and the CAA’s method of closing the aviation companies in the country is wrong. The operators association said that the CAA is responsible for the security and safety of the aircraft of the sealed aviation company.

The Aircraft Owners and Operators Association will register a case of theft of goods from the planes and AOOA is with KK Aviation in this difficult time. The legal team is also looking into the matter.

The aircraft owners demanded federal government and the Chief Justice to take immediate notice of the theft of parts from the aircraft.

“The responsibility of the regulator worldwide is to promote the aviation industry, but the CAA is responsible for destroying the aviation industry in the country”, statement concluded.

