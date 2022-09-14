Ali wazir granted bail from ATC in fourth sedition case

Ali Wazir has been granted post-arrest release by Karachi’s Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) in a fourth sedition charge filed against him.

KARACHI: Leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and MNA, Ali Wazir has been granted post-arrest release by Karachi’s Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) in a fourth sedition charge filed against him.

Wazir has been imprisoned since December 31, 2020, for allegedly delivering incendiary comments inciting hatred against state institutions and treason. He and several other party leaders were arrested in four similar cases filed at the police stations of Sohrab Goth, Shah Latif Town, and Boat Basin under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) relevant to the aforementioned charges.

After hearing arguments from the defense and prosecution, the ATC-XII judge rendered the judgment on the lawmaker’s bail application during Tuesday’s hearing at the judicial complex in Karachi Central Jail. He required the applicant to give a Rs100,000 surety to secure his release.

In the other three cases, the MNA from South Waziristan has already been granted bail. According to his lawyer, Abdul Qadir Khan, his client’s release order could not be given on Tuesday because he had not provided sureties in all of the instances.

The current case involves Wazir, MNA Mohsin Dawar, and others making anti-state institution comment at a public assembly in a flat under the authority of the Boat Basin police station in 2018.

Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offense committed in prosecution of common object), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) have been registered against him, along with Section 7 (Punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.