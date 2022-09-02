Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alternative dispute resolution system to facilitate delivery of speedy justice: Law Minister

Alternative dispute resolution system to facilitate delivery of speedy justice: Law Minister

Articles
Advertisement
Alternative dispute resolution system to facilitate delivery of speedy justice: Law Minister

Alternative dispute resolution system to facilitate delivery of speedy justice: Law Minister

Advertisement
  • Law Minister says that there were laws in the country that need to be implemented and the system of “Panchayats” and Conciliation Committees would facilitate speedy delivery of justice
  • e expressed these views while addressing a session “ADR in Pakistan – A Need for Reforms” of International Conference: Expeditious Dispensation of Justice
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that there were laws in the country that need to be implemented and the system of “Panchayats” and Conciliation Committees would facilitate speedy delivery of justice.

He expressed these views while addressing a session “ADR in Pakistan – A Need for Reforms” of International Conference: Expeditious Dispensation of Justice – ADR the Way Forward.

The Minister said that an alternative dispute resolution system would facilitate the delivery of speedy justice and there was a need to change perspective and thinking in this regard.

He said that many cases were not brought to the courts in the 1990s but were resolved through reconciliation and mediation. Conflict resolution through conciliation was part of Pakistan’s culture, he added.

He said that Pakistan had made the best legislation and made rules and regulations but was weak in implementing it.

“We should ensure the implementation of existing laws and regulations, it is high time that we move away from the status quo of the judicial system towards change and we are ready for it,” Tarar said.

Advertisement

He said that there was a need to change the thinking about litigation for 20, 30 years as the system of “Panchayat” and Conciliation Committees would facilitate the delivery of justice.

He said that the new legislation did not solve the issues, but people had to change their thinking and concern in this regard, if government adopt this system and it would find a way.

Also Read

Govt to conduct a forensic audit of Tarin audio leaks: Azam Nazeer
Govt to conduct a forensic audit of Tarin audio leaks: Azam Nazeer

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said...

He said that the government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Law and Justice were ready for all possible cooperation including legislation in this regard

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story