RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of European Union (EU) Dr. Reena Kavinka met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ambassador of EU Dr. Reena Kavinka met with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

ISPR said that issues of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed in the meeting while Pakistan’s cooperation with European countries was also discussed.

ISPR said that on this occasion, the Army Chief said that Pakistan attaches special importance to its relations with the European Union and wants to expand cooperation with the European Union in various fields.

The Army Chief congratulated the EU ambassador on assuming new responsibilities.

On this occasion, the ambassador of European Union expressed his sorrow over the worst flood devastation in Pakistan and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the flood victims. She also offered full cooperation in this regard.

ISPR said that Dr. Raina has appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in the rescue and relief efforts for the flood victims.

According to ISPR, Chief of Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed hope that with the support of European Union and international partners, the victims will be able to rehabilitate soon.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi has called for further cementing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye by focusing on trade enhancement and bringing the trade volume at par with the excellent bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said this while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Turkiye, Dr Yousaf Junaid, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr,