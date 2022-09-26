Amna Mustafaen Baig joins as Automotive Engineer at Koenigsegg, makes nation proud

Koenigsegg Automotive AB is a Swedish company established in Sweden that manufactures high-performance sports automobiles.

Amna Mustafaen Baig is the first Pakistani woman to begin working as a Supercar Automotive Engineer.

She has worked for Volvo Trucks and Scania, both well-known Swedish automobile manufacturers.

Advertisement

No longer do Pakistani women merely fantasize about achieving in life and establishing a career for themselves. Amna Mustafaen Baig, the first Pakistani woman to begin working as a Supercar Automotive Engineer at Koenigsegg, is a source of national pride.

Baig possesses a Master’s in Business Management from the United Kingdom and a Master’s in Supply Chain Management from Sweden. As an automobile engineer, Baig has more than three years of expertise. She has also worked for Volvo Trucks and Scania, both well-known Swedish automobile manufacturers.

With Baig’s appointment, the responsibilities of women in the automotive industry have been significantly expanded.

Koenigsegg Automotive AB is a Swedish company established in Sweden that manufactures high-performance sports automobiles. Men predominantly dominate this industry.

Previously, Farukh Kamran, a young Pakistani alumnus of UET, joined the Swedish hypercar manufacturer Koenigsegg.

Also Read