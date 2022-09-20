Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to visit flood-affected communities
Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to visit flood-affected communities

Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to visit flood-affected communities

Articles
Advertisement
Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to visit flood-affected communities

Angelina Jolie is currently in Dadu, Sindh to visit flood victims.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Famous Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie arrived in Karachi on Tuesday to visited families affected by floods.

Jolie arrived in Karachi on Tuesday afternoon. She is currently in Dadu, Sindh to inspect the damage caused by the floods and meet with affected families.

Angelina Jolie is the Special Representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). The purpose of the visit is to express solidarity with the flood victims.

The actor reportedly arrived in Dadu via helicopter and used a boat to survey the area in Johi and its surrounding areas. She is expected to provide aid to flood-affected people.

Jolie previously visited Pakistan in 2010 and 2005 to meet victims of the earthquakes. She is currently visiting as part of the International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) emergency response operations.

Advertisement

According to a statement by the International Rescue Committee, Jolie has arrived to witness and gain an understanding of the situation and hear from people about their needs and steps to prevent such suffering in the future.

She will also highlight the urgent support needed for the affected people and long-term solutions to address the climate change and human displacement crises.

The IRC hoped that her visit will prompt the international community to act and provide urgent support to countries bearing the brunt of the climate crisis.

IRC Pakistan Country Director Shabnam Baloch said the climate crisis is destroying lives and futures in Pakistan, with severe consequences especially for women and children.

“The resulting economic loss from these floods will likely lead to food insecurity and an increase in violence against women and girls.  We need immediate support to reach people in urgent need, and long term investments to stop climate change from destroying our collective futures,” she added.

She hoped Angelina Jolie’s visit will help the world wake up and take action as more rains expected in the coming months.

Advertisement

 

 

Also Read

CM Sindh briefs federal ministers on flood situation
CM Sindh briefs federal ministers on flood situation

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday briefed federal...

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Saudi Arabia, Australia, UK issue security alert for Pakistan
Saudi Arabia, Australia, UK issue security alert for Pakistan
Bilawal, Saudi FM reaffirm to deepen bilateral cooperation
Bilawal, Saudi FM reaffirm to deepen bilateral cooperation
Prime Minister Shehbaz convenes cabinet meeting on Wednesday
Prime Minister Shehbaz convenes cabinet meeting on Wednesday
Grenade attack targets security forces in Noshki
Grenade attack targets security forces in Noshki
Funeral prayer of Capt Fahad offered at Army Graveyard Rawalpindi
Funeral prayer of Capt Fahad offered at Army Graveyard Rawalpindi
NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit
NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story