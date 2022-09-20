Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to visit flood-affected communities

Angelina Jolie is currently in Dadu, Sindh to visit flood victims.

KARACHI: Famous Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie arrived in Karachi on Tuesday to visited families affected by floods.

Jolie arrived in Karachi on Tuesday afternoon. She is currently in Dadu, Sindh to inspect the damage caused by the floods and meet with affected families.

Angelina Jolie is the Special Representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). The purpose of the visit is to express solidarity with the flood victims.

The actor reportedly arrived in Dadu via helicopter and used a boat to survey the area in Johi and its surrounding areas. She is expected to provide aid to flood-affected people.

Jolie previously visited Pakistan in 2010 and 2005 to meet victims of the earthquakes. She is currently visiting as part of the International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) emergency response operations.

According to a statement by the International Rescue Committee, Jolie has arrived to witness and gain an understanding of the situation and hear from people about their needs and steps to prevent such suffering in the future.

She will also highlight the urgent support needed for the affected people and long-term solutions to address the climate change and human displacement crises.

The IRC hoped that her visit will prompt the international community to act and provide urgent support to countries bearing the brunt of the climate crisis.

IRC Pakistan Country Director Shabnam Baloch said the climate crisis is destroying lives and futures in Pakistan, with severe consequences especially for women and children.

“The resulting economic loss from these floods will likely lead to food insecurity and an increase in violence against women and girls. We need immediate support to reach people in urgent need, and long term investments to stop climate change from destroying our collective futures,” she added.

She hoped Angelina Jolie’s visit will help the world wake up and take action as more rains expected in the coming months.

