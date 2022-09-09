Animal vaccination campaign is in full swing in flood-hit areas

Sindh govt strives hard for rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: Sharjeel Memon
Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has been striving hard...
Karachi-Sindh Rural Support Organization’s animal vaccination campaign is in full swing in the rain and flood-affected areas to save livestock from contagious diseases.
According to the Spokesperson, SRSO, a total of 57,225 animals have been vaccinated in 14 rain and flood districts of Sindh province.
He said that the livestock which survived floods and rain is prone to catching various viral diseases. The veterinary specialists and Community Livestock extension workers trained by SRSO are being vaccinated for the livestock of rain and flood-affected Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs).
Giving further detail, he said in Ghotki district 3,573, Sukkur, 5,065, Khairpur 5,108, Mirpurkhas 2,392, Sanghaar 4,478, Thatta 3,323, Umerkot 12,482, Badin 6,493, Larkana 3,768, Qambar-Shahdadkot 3,755, Kashmore-Kandhkot 1,756, Shikarpur 1,892, Jaccobabad 2,663 and
Noshehroferoze 477 animals have been vaccinated.
Earlier, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput said rains and floods caused damaged in 23 districts of the province. “Rains and floods have killed 577 people, damage infrastructure, livestock, and roads while 6.2 million people have been forced to migrate due to rains and floods,” he said.
Mobile ambulance services have been started in the affected areas while the Sindh government has also released 750 million to ensure the availability of the medicines.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.