Another bad news for inflation-hit power consumers 

The electricity tariff has again been increased by Rs4.34 due to the adjustment of monthly fuel charges.

The consumers will have to bear an additional burden of Rs50 billion for a month.

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (NEPRA) has issued the notification for fuel adjustment for July.

The CCPA has requested to increase the electricity rate by Rs4.69 per unit.

The authority conducted a hearing on FCA on August 31, 2022.

Additional recovery will be applicable to the bills of December.

The increase will apply to all DISCO except Life Line consumers.

The raise will not apply to electric vehicle charging stations.