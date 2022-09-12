Another KP minister summoned in foreign funding case

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned another Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousufzai.

The minister reportedly would appear before the FIA investigation team at 10:30 pm on Tuesday (Sept 13).

Shaukat Yousufzai said that he would appear before the FIA team as he has done nothing wrong.

He said that he always respects all institutions, adding that whenever he is called, he would appear.

Yousufzai said that former KP governor Shah Farman has also been summoned.



In the same case, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has also appeared before the FIA team.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sept 6 the hearing about the show cause notice against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in the funding case, until September 19.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case.

Barrister Shah Khawar appeared before the Election Commission on behalf of Imran Khan. The lawyer said, “I was unable to appear in the last hearing as I was busy in the Supreme Court.”

Barrister Shah Khawar stated that no important information has been received from foreign countries, and a reply to the show-cause notice is being prepared.

The Chief Election Commissioner asked where the record reached after two weeks.