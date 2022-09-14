Saudi Arabia has continued assistance to flood-affected people of Pakistan

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre(KSRelief) has launched an aid plane from Saudi Arabia to provide immediate assistance to the flood victims

A total 90 planes of relief goods from 11 countries and three international organizations have reached Pakistan so far

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has continued assistance to flood-affected people of Pakistan as a second plane carrying relief items landed in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to the details, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre(KSRelief) has launched an aid plane from Saudi Arabia to provide immediate assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan.

The first humanitarian aid flight from Saudi Arabia landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport yesterday. While the second plane from Saudi Arabia arrived today at Karachi airport with relief materials for the flood victims.

To receive them, the Ambassador and Consul General of Saudi Arabia, along with the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NDMA, and Corps 5 were also present at the airport.

The relief goods including tents, food, and drink items have been sent by the Saudi government.

On the other hand, according to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, friendly countries are taking the lead to help the flood victims in Pakistan, while 90 planes of relief goods from 11 countries and 3 international organizations have reached Pakistan so far.

The spokesman of the Foreign Office said that the maximum number of 39 aid planes from the United Arab Emirates have arrived in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore.

“Turkey has sent 13 relief planes to Karachi and Rawalpindi for the flood victims, the USA has sent 11 relief planes to Sukkur, Karachi, and Rawalpindi for the flood victims.”

The spokesman said that four each aid planes have arrived in Pakistan from China and Qatar, while one aid plane each from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, France, Jordan, and Nepal has arrived in Pakistan.

The spokesman of the Foreign Office further said that UNICEF has sent two, United Nations Organization for Refugees eight and World Food Organization three aid planes to Pakistan.