Another poliovirus case emerges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, another case of poliovirus has emerged in Tehsil Razmak of North Waziristan district in a three-month old child.

This is the 18th case of poliovirus reported during 2022.

Among all these cases, 16 were reported in North Waziristan district, while two in Lakki Marwat.

On August 19, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had launched the nationwide anti-polio drive with an aim to eradicate the crippling disease from the country.

The drive was kicked off as the prime minister had administered drops of polio vaccine to the children under five years of age, here at the Prime Minister’s House.

The prime minister had vowed to get the country free from polio, which he had said was affecting the children in some areas.

He had regretted that polio was one of the few countries in the world where polio was still recognised as an endemic viral infection.

He had urged the parents not to miss getting their children administered the polio drops and support the government’s goal to make Pakistan polio-free.

The prime minister had expressed Pakistan’s commitment to ending polio and emphasised the role of the government leaders, health workers, and parents to ensure that the disease never paralysed a child jointly.

He had said by keeping up the momentum and staying vigilant, Pakistan would be able to win the challenge of polio eradication.

PM Sharif had called upon the federal, provincial and district managements to address the challenges of persistently missed children and also encourage the people by raising awareness about the gravity of the situation.

He had paid tribute to the polio workers for relentlessly carrying out the drive in far-flung areas despite the challenges including resistance and refusals by some community members.