Asad Majeed Khan will be new foreign Secretary of Pakistan. Image: File

The Government of Pakistan has reportedly decided to appoint Asad Majeed Khan as a new foreign secretary. Asad will replace incumbent foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood.

Diplomatic sources said that Asad Majeed Khan was ambassador to the USA. The well-known cipher conspiracy issue emerged, which shook the politics of the country.

Asad Majeed Khan is a 22-grade officer in the foreign ministry.

Mr. Khan is right now serving as an envoy of Pakistan in Brussels.

The cipher, based on then-envoy Asad Majeed’s meeting with State Department official Donald Lu, is at the centre of PTI’s claim that the US conspired with elements within Pakistan to dislodge Mr. Khan from office. Mr Khan, who has repeatedly accused the US of orchestrating his exit from power, said he was also ready to talk to the United States had his government not been ousted.

Days after his party was advised by the chief justice of Pakistan to return to parliament, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on 24th September said he was willing to withdraw their resignations from the National Assembly only if a probe was conducted into the alleged conspiracy that resulted in the ouster of his government.