  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Asif Ali Zardari shifted to hospital as he is not feeling well
Asif Ali Zardari shifted to hospital as he is not feeling well. Image: File

Former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to a private hospital as he is not feeling well.

Sources at Bilawal House said that even before this, Asif Zardari’s health deteriorated, but he was shifted to the hospital.

The sources said that a team of expert doctors at the Ziauddin Hospital has been appointed for the treatment of Zardari.

Sources added that Asif Ali Zardari was taken to hospital on the advice of his doctors.

PPP co-chairman was shifted to the hospital on the complaint of chest pain and lung issue.

