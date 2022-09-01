ATC extends Imran Khan’s bail till Sep 12

Imran Khan appeared before the Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) for the contempt case where his interim bail was accepted till September 12

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan appeared before the Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) for the contempt case where his interim bail was accepted till September 12, BOL News reported on Thursday.

Imran Khan appeared in response to a summons issued by the court. He had been granted pre-arrest bail in the case until September 1st (today). Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, an ATC judge, presided over the hearings.

Earlier, Imran Khan said at a rally at Islamabad’s F-9 park that he would “not spare” Islamabad’s inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and female magistrate, threatening to bring complaints against them for “torturing” Gill.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he said to the assembled crowd.

The former prime minister brought out the sessions judge, who had authorized Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and warned her that she, too, should “prepare” because a case would be filed against her.

The PTI chief led a march in Islamabad from Zero Point to F-9 Park in support of detained leader Gill, whom the party claims were tortured in police custody.