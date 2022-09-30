Fawad Hussain said main purpose of the audio leaks was to distract the nation from the verdict of Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said main purpose of the audio leaks coming out these days was to distract the nation from the verdict of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal, Bol News reported.

“The name of the country (behind the regime change conspiracy) was not taken until the cabinet declassified the cypher,” Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

He said when demarche was released and the cypher was declassified by the cabinet, then the name of the country was taken. Anyways, he said, whatever care they could adopt in the diplomatic matters, they adopted.

A day ago, reacting to the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and Safdar Awan, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has tweeted, “Now the next question of the nation to honourable judges who owns billion of rupees flats in which the Sharifs have been living for years where the property is giving birth to children?”

Meanwhile, former federal minister for Shipping and Ports and PTI Sindh Chapter President Ali Haider Zaidi in a tweet had said that the world had come to know why Imran Khan had been ousted.

On the other hand, expressing his reaction to the Avenfield apartments’ case verdict, Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Fayyaz Chohan had said that the Sharifs and Begum Safdar Awan had been given NRO 2.

He had observed that their hand-picked NAB prosecutor had been appointed to spoil the whole case, recalling that Maryam Safdar was 19 years old when the Avenfield flats were purchased.

The spokesman had questioned which business Maryam was running at the age of 19, making her an owner of billions of dollars to buy such expensive and luxurious apartments.

Fayyaz had blamed that Avenfield apartments were bought with the money of Motorway in 1991.