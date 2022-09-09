Former Federal Minister Asad Umar said that there is a large-scale slowdown in the national economy as auto sales were down compared to the previous year

Islamabad -Former Federal Minister Asad Umar on Friday said that there is a large-scale slowdown in the national economy as auto sales were down compared to the previous year.

Central Secretary General, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Asad Umar said in his statement that auto sales have decreased by 54% compared to last year, showing a widespread slowdown in the economy.

The former federal minister said the rupee is under pressure once again and is declining sharply even after the IMF package. The rupee today fell by around 5 rupees against the dollar.

Asad Umar said that the highest inflation in the history of Pakistan, the massive slowdown in the economy, and the decline of the rupee but the attention of all the power structures of the country are focused on the speeches by Imran Khan.

The PTI leader added that it seems no one is at the steering wheel as the country is heading towards a crash.

