Axact withdraws services of legal counsel Raja Rizwan

Leading IT Company Axact has revoked the services of its legal counsel Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi for bias towards his client.

In a letter, Axact said services of Raja Rizwan Abbasi c/o Rizwan Law Associates were being withdrawn in the criminal appeal No. 150/2018, 151/2018, and 157/2018 pending in the Islamabad High Court.

It mentioned that Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi was appointed in the FIR No. 56/2015 in Islamabad which was registered after lodging FIR No. 07/2015 in Karachi under similar sections of criminal laws against the same prime accused.

It added that Advocate Rizwan Abbasi had represented some accused in the brutal murder of Noor Mukadam in Islamabad. He also appeared as Special Prosecutor in the case Shahbaz Gill, the Chief of Staff of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It has been revealed through media sources of BOL channel that Advocate Rizwan Abbasi advised the relevant authority to file an appeal against the acquittal judgment dated 31 October 2016 which was “passed on merit, even though the time was time-barred but could be used in future.”

It further stated that Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi did not raise an objection to the time-barred appeal filed after 102 days.

During the pendency of the appeal, it was alleged that the presiding officer who passed the acquittal judgment proceeded on the charges of taking “gratification” from a Brigadier.

However, the legal counsel failed to raise objection that the acquittal judgment should not be set aside merely on the allegations of the presiding officer, while no FIR was registered nor any inquiry was conducted against the allegations.

It further said the lawyer failed to inform the alleged accused about the proceedings of the trial court. On 5 July 2018, he informed the accused in the evening that the court had passed judgment.

Therefore, Axact has withdrawn services in view of the facts and circumstances and restrained him from appearing in the appeals of its cases.

