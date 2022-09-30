Ayesha Shaikh congratulates Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on his appointment as PM

Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh has felicitated Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for achieving the royal trust and being appointed as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” she said in a statement.

“I am firmly convinced that under your prudent leadership and our joint efforts, the Pak-Saudi brotherly relations, which have a strategic character, will continue to develop and deepen for the benefit of both the nations.”

Congratulations to H.H @MbSofKSA for achieving the royal trust & being appointed as the Prime Minister of #SaudiArabia. I'm firmly convinced that under your leadership & our joint efforts, Pak-Saudi relations will continue to develop & deepen for the benefit of both the nations. pic.twitter.com/NVYMBvq5gx — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) September 30, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named the kingdom’s prime minister after a royal decree issued by Saudi King Salman bin Abdullaziz.

The crown prince previously served as deputy prime minister as well as defence minister. The 37-year-old crown prince was already in charge of many of the kingdom’s major portfolios, including the economy, defence, oil, and internal security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other political and military leaders have congratulated Saudi Crown Prince on his appointment as prime minister.

