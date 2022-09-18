Balochistan CM accelerates efforts to include JUI in government 

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has invited JUI to join the Balochistan government.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will meet with Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Balochistan and Federal Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasi to convince him to join the government.

Sources said that Maulana Abdul Wasi will give a briefing to Maulana Fazal ur Rehman regarding the meeting with the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

According to the sources, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was initially informed about the CM’s invitation by the leaders of JUI Balochistan.

Sources said that Maulana Fazla ur Rehman has sought time to consult the central leaders of JUI and has also set a condition to separate PTI from the Balochistan government, in case of JUI’s inclusion, PTI will be separated from the Balochistan government.

Sources say that Chief Minister Balochistan will attend the dinner given by Maulana Abdul Wasi today and there will be a meeting between them over food.

It should be noted that a meeting between Chief Minister Balochistan and Maulana Abdul Wasi was supposed to take place yesterday, which was postponed.

