Balochistan COVID update: No case of COVID found in 24 hours

QUETTA: A decline in COVID-19 cases have been further reported in Balochistan, with no cases of the deadly virus found in the province, according to a report by the Department of Health Balochistan.

As per the details released by the provincial health department, during the last 24 hours, not even a single case was found in the districts of Balochistan.

The tests were conducted in the 05 districts of the province. These cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Balochistan to remain the same, that is 35,987. Moreover, 572831 tests were conducted in the province till now, to the department of Health report says.

According to the report, 35,5954 people recovered from the virus. Around 378 people lost their lives during the pandemic. The provincial health department conducted 146 tests, the results of which for 41 people are yet to come.

Earlier, the coronavirus cases were declining at a higher rate, but for the first time in the province, COVID-19 dropped to zero on July 02. Balochistan and other regions are seeing a rapid rise in covid cases. Also, the last time this happened was in November 2021, when there were no cases.