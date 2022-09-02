Advertisement
Balochistan COVID update: Positive cases drops to 0.77%

  • A decline in COVID-19 cases have been further reported in Balochistan, with the deadly virus declining at a rate of 0.77 percent
  • As per the details released by the provincial health department, during the last 24 hours, 02 cases were reported from Balochistan
  • The tests were conducted in the 05 districts of the province. These cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Balochistan up to 35,949
QUETTA: A decline in COVID-19 cases have been further reported in Balochistan, with the deadly virus declining at a rate of 0.77 percent, according to a report by the Department of Health Balochistan.

As per the details released by the provincial health department, during the last 24 hours, 02 cases were reported from Balochistan.

The tests were conducted in the 05 districts of the province. These cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Balochistan up to 35,949.

According to the report, 35,554 people recovered from the virus. Around260 people lost their lives during the pandemic. The provincial health department conducted 384 tests, the results of which for 39 people are yet to come.

Earlier, the coronavirus cases were declining at a higher rate, but for the first time in the province, COVID-19 dropped to zero on July 02. Balochistan and other regions are seeing a rapid rise in covid cases. Also, the last time this happened was in November 2021, when there were no cases.

