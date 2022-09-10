Balochistan flood: Death toll reaches 270, millions displaced

Three more dead in Balochistan due to recent flood and the death toll has reached 270 in the province

Massive crops destruction and infrastructure failure have also been reported

Millions have been waiting under the bare skies for relief and rehabilitation

QUETTA: The recent flood in Balochistan have claimed three more lives taking the death toll to 270, reported BOL News on Saturday.

As per the report by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), three more people have succumbed to the floods and millions have been waiting under the bare skies for relief and rehabilitation.

The total number of livestock killed by flood has reached 133,149, while the number of houses affected by the flood is 64,385.

It was also reported that the province is also facing massive destruction of crops due to floods and the infrastructure and connecting roads are also ruined.

PDMA said that 22 connecting bridges have been broken due to rain and flood rails, and the difficulties of flood victims have increased due to flood water and heat in some areas of Naseerabad division and Kutch.

The flood victims have been braving severe skin and other diseases as the stagnant water is adding insult to their injuries.

Covid-19 cases have seen a sharp spike in Balochistan while malaria and dengue cases are also on the rise in the calamity-hit areas of the province.

