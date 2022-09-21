Balochistan Flood Update: Death toll surged up to 301

The death toll in Balochistan has risen up to more than 300 due to floods and epidemics spread across the province

Billions of worth of wheat and other crops have been destroyed due to flash floods and rains

Solar plates, tube wells, and borings were also affected or destroyed due to flash floods

Advertisement

QUETTA: The death toll in Balochistan has risen up to more than 300 due to floods and epidemics spread across the province, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a report on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by PDMA, billions of worth of wheat and other crops have been destroyed due to flash floods and rains. The death toll has surged to 301 where 138 men, 73 women, and 90 children lost their lives.

Moreover, 172 people had serious or minor injuries. Of the wounded people, 91 men, 39 women, and 45 children faced injuries, according to PDMA stats.

As per the details, 65,000 houses were completely demolished or minorly affected due to floods. A 1500 km long highway road was also affected due to floods.

Furthermore, solar plates, tube wells, and borings were also affected or destroyed due to flash floods. A vast area of Standing crops of 200,811 acres of land was also destroyed which has caused a shortage of food in the province.

Advertisement

Also Read Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to visit flood-affected communities KARACHI: Famous Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie arrived in Karachi on...

Due to torrential rains, 207,744 cattle were also killed. 22 different bridges including the main bridges connecting Balochistan with other provinces were also demolished due to a strong current in the water, PDMA report shows.