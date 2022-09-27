Balochistan Flood Update: Death toll surged up to 325

The death toll in Balochistan has risen up to more than 325 due to floods and epidemics spread across the province

In the last 24 hours, 02 people were reported dead

65,000 houses were completely demolished and 120,000 were minorly affected due to floods

Due to torrential rains, more than 500,000 cattle were also killed Advertisement

QUETTA: The death toll in Balochistan has risen up to more than 325 due to floods and epidemics spread across the province. In the last 24 hours, 02 people were reported dead, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a report on Tuesday.

According to the data shared by PDMA, billions of worth of wheat and other crops have been destroyed due to flash floods and rains.

Moreover, 172 people had serious or minor injuries. Of the wounded people, 91 men, 39 women, and 45 children faced injuries, according to PDMA stats.

As per the details, 65,000 houses were completely demolished and 120,000 were minorly affected due to floods. A 1500 km long highway road was also affected due to floods.

Advertisement

Furthermore, more than 4,000 solar plates, tube wells, and borings were also affected or destroyed due to flash floods. A vast area of Standing crops of 900,000 acres of land was also destroyed which has caused a shortage of food in the province.

Also Read Dengue Upsurge: Positive cases are increasing across country In the last 24 hours, 398 cases of dengue were reported in...

Due to torrential rains, more than 500,000 cattle were also killed. 22 different bridges including the main bridges connecting Balochistan with other provinces were also demolished due to a strong current in the water. Due to heavy rainfall in the province, 103 small and large-capacity dams were also damaged, the PDMA report shows.