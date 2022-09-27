Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Balochistan Flood Update: Death toll surged up to 325
Balochistan Flood Update: Death toll surged up to 325

Balochistan Flood Update: Death toll surged up to 325

Articles
Advertisement
Balochistan Flood Update: Death toll surged up to 325

Balochistan Flood Update: Death toll surged up to 325

Advertisement
  • The death toll in Balochistan has risen up to more than 325 due to floods and epidemics spread across the province
  • In the last 24 hours, 02 people were reported dead
  • 65,000 houses were completely demolished and 120,000 were minorly affected due to floods
  • Due to torrential rains, more than 500,000 cattle were also killed
    • Advertisement

QUETTA: The death toll in Balochistan has risen up to more than 325 due to floods and epidemics spread across the province. In the last 24 hours, 02 people were reported dead, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a report on Tuesday.

According to the data shared by PDMA, billions of worth of wheat and other crops have been destroyed due to flash floods and rains.

Moreover, 172 people had serious or minor injuries. Of the wounded people, 91 men, 39 women, and 45 children faced injuries, according to PDMA stats.

As per the details, 65,000 houses were completely demolished and 120,000 were minorly affected due to floods. A 1500 km long highway road was also affected due to floods.

Advertisement

Furthermore,  more than 4,000 solar plates, tube wells, and borings were also affected or destroyed due to flash floods. A vast area of Standing crops of 900,000 acres of land was also destroyed which has caused a shortage of food in the province.

Also Read

Dengue Upsurge: Positive cases are increasing across country
Dengue Upsurge: Positive cases are increasing across country

In the last 24 hours, 398 cases of dengue were reported in...

Due to torrential rains, more than 500,000 cattle were also killed. 22 different bridges including the main bridges connecting Balochistan with other provinces were also demolished due to a strong current in the water. Due to heavy rainfall in the province, 103 small and large-capacity dams were also damaged, the PDMA report shows.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PM to seek support at ‘Resilient Pakistan’ conference in Geneva
PM to seek support at ‘Resilient Pakistan’ conference in Geneva
PTI’s white paper misleading, devoid of context: Dar
PTI’s white paper misleading, devoid of context: Dar
Maryam Nawaz leaves for Geneva to undergo surgery
Maryam Nawaz leaves for Geneva to undergo surgery
Federal govt unable to implement energy conservation plan
Federal govt unable to implement energy conservation plan
Maryam Nawaz expected to return this month
Maryam Nawaz expected to return this month
Imran reveals Bajwa wanted to impose emergency in country after his murder
Imran reveals Bajwa wanted to impose emergency in country after his murder
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story