Bilawal arrives in Washington after missing flight

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Washington D.C. from Tashkent, Uzbekistan after he missed his flight.

The foreign minister was expected to arrive in New York but missed his flight from Uzbekistan where he had gone to attend a summit of the Shanghai Economic Cooperation (SCO). Eventually, he arrived at Washington Dulles Airport on an Emirates flight.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Masood Khan and a large number of PPP supporters warmly welcomed him upon arrival at the airport. After the stopover, he left for New York by limousine to attend the high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which will be held from 19-23 September.

The foreign minister is expected to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. This is the third ministerial-level contact between Pakistan and the United States since the change of government in April this year.

Bilawal will join the official delegation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who will arrive in New York after a brief visit to London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. PM Shehbaz Sharif will address the forum on September 23 and will a summit on climate change and food security.

Bilawal Bhutto will return to Washington again on September 25, where he will hold important bilateral meetings and address the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). He will leave for Pakistan from Washington Dulles Airport on September 28.

