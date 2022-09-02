Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called the public gatherings of the PTI shameful in the current situation of the country.

Bilawal in his tweet said that Pakistan is confronted with the biggest disaster in its history.

He observed that one-third of our country is under water and 35 million people were affected by the rains and floods.

The PPP chairman said that the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are busy in organizing meetings of Imran Khan despite helping the flood-hit people.

He in his tweet further said, “Be a man than become a politician”

Former Governor of Sindh and Muslim League-N leader Muhammad Zubair on Friday said that Imran Khan is a great leader, so he should use his fame and popularity for flood victims.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Muhammad Zubair said a large part of Pakistan’s population has been directly affected by the flood.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif went to Balochistan, Sindh, and KP too, and Bilawal Bhutto canceled his Europe tour, Imran Khan if he thinks he is a great leader, then use his fame for flood victims.

Ex-Governor said that no matter how much you think that there is a conspiracy but bringing no-confidence or winning the elections are the ways to come into power. He said Imran Khan wanted to increase the pressure by playing the game of neutral.

Muhammad Zubair said that the biggest problem in Pakistan today is a flood, more than three and a half million people have been affected by the flood, and the whole of Pakistan has been affected by this flood. By keeping the flood situation in mind, Imran Khan should announce that (he) will not hold a rally against the government for a few days.