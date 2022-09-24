Bilawal held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his counterparts from Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE and others countries on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Bilawal has remained in New York to continue bilateral engagements as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to London after leading Pakistan’s delegations at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Bilawal met with Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. He also met Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed and discussed mutual issues.

Bilawal held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of UN General Assembly.

He congratulated him on the 92nd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They resolved to enhance bilateral relations between the brotherly countries.

Advertisement FM @BBhuttoZardari held Bilateral Meeting with His Highness @FaisalbinFarhan, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of #UNGA#PakAtUN77 🇵🇰🤝🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/fRJ21s1bX8 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) September 24, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier held meetings with Foreign Minister of Kuwait Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Bilawal thanked for the solidarity and relief assistance for flood affectees. He said Pakistan and Pakistan will celebrate 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year in a befitting manner. They also agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse fields.

Advertisement

In meeting with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei, both counterparts discussed bilateral relations and agreed to increase trade. They also resolved to deepen cooperation in diverse fields through enhanced engagements.

Advertisement



Bilawal also met Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and thanked him for expressing solidarity with flood affectees.

He said bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan are marked by historical warmth and brotherhood. They also agreed to deepen bilateral ties as well as cooperation at multilateral forums.

Advertisement

Bilawal met Secretary General Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Ms Deemah Al Yahya. She appreciated Bilawal’s “thought leadership in prioritizing the realization of Pakistan’s youth potential through digital advancement and infrastructure.” She reiterated the company’s commitment to being an active contributor to Pakistan’s digital prosperity vision.

Also Read Pakistan urges ‘urgent’ help to 50 crises-hit developing countries Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday called for urgent support to more...