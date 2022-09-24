Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Bilawal discusses bilateral relations with Saudi, UAE, Sri Lankan FMs
Bilawal discusses bilateral relations with Saudi, UAE, Sri Lankan FMs

Bilawal discusses bilateral relations with Saudi, UAE, Sri Lankan FMs

Articles
Advertisement
Bilawal discusses bilateral relations with Saudi, UAE, Sri Lankan FMs

Bilawal held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his counterparts from Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE and others countries on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Bilawal has remained in New York to continue bilateral engagements as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to London after leading Pakistan’s delegations at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Bilawal met with Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. He also met Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed and discussed mutual issues.

Bilawal held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of UN General Assembly.

He congratulated him on the 92nd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They resolved to enhance bilateral relations between the brotherly countries.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier held meetings with Foreign Minister of Kuwait Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Bilawal thanked for the solidarity and relief assistance for flood affectees. He said Pakistan and Pakistan will celebrate 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year in a befitting manner. They also agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse fields.

Advertisement

In meeting with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei, both counterparts discussed bilateral relations and agreed to increase trade.  They also resolved to deepen cooperation in diverse fields through enhanced engagements.

Advertisement


Bilawal also met Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and thanked him for expressing solidarity with flood affectees.

He said bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan are marked by historical warmth and brotherhood. They also agreed to deepen bilateral ties as well as cooperation at multilateral forums.

Advertisement

Bilawal met Secretary General Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Ms Deemah Al Yahya. She appreciated Bilawal’s “thought leadership in prioritizing the realization of Pakistan’s youth potential through digital advancement and infrastructure.” She reiterated the company’s commitment to being an active contributor to Pakistan’s digital prosperity vision.

 

Also Read

Pakistan urges ‘urgent’ help to 50 crises-hit developing countries
Pakistan urges ‘urgent’ help to 50 crises-hit developing countries

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday called for urgent support to more...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
FBR launches modules for facilitation of exporters
FBR launches modules for facilitation of exporters
President orders FUUAST to award unfairly withheld degree to student
President orders FUUAST to award unfairly withheld degree to student
Shehbaz Sharif names Maryam Nawaz as Senior Vice President of PML-N
Shehbaz Sharif names Maryam Nawaz as Senior Vice President of PML-N
Energy conservation plan: Markets to close by 8:30pm, halls by 10pm
Energy conservation plan: Markets to close by 8:30pm, halls by 10pm
Bilawal Bhutto offers PTI to join parliament
Bilawal Bhutto offers PTI to join parliament
PM Shehbaz Sharif reviews COVID-19 situation in the country
PM Shehbaz Sharif reviews COVID-19 situation in the country
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story