Bilawal instructs celebrating his birthday with simplicity over flood situation

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will celebrate the 34th birthday of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday with simplicity due to flood situation.

According to reports, the PPP chairman has instructed party leaders and workers to celebrate his birthday on 21st September with simplicity this year due to devastating flood situation across the country.

Bilawal said the party stands in solidarity with the flood victims. He directed the party organizations to cancel all birthday celebrations and continue supporting and providing relief to the flood victims.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto is currently in New York to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as part of the delegation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In honour of his birthday, Pakistan will host the first-ever Young Foreign Ministers conference on the sidelines of UNGA session to discuss the problems being confronted by the world and the role of the young generation to address the challenges.

Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN said the meeting of Young Foreign Ministers on Political Participation and Leadership provides an opportunity to consider various matters including politics, economy, security, human rights, environment, and cooperation amongst states, people, and organizations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was born on 21 September 1988 in Karachi to Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto. He got his early education in Karachi, Islamabad and Dubai. He received his higher education from Oxford University.

After the assassination of his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 2017, he was pushed into politics and took control of the reign of the PPP. In 2012, he officially started his practical political career at a public meeting in Karachi.

In 2018 general elections, Bilawal was elected as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for the first time. In April this year, Bilawal was sworn in as the Foreign Minister and became a member of Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet. He became the youngest foreign minister in his history of Pakistan aged 33.

