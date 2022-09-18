BISE Multan 9th class result 2022 announced

BISE Multan 9th class result will be announced on September 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 AM, the Multan Board will announce its 9th Class Result 2022 along with all other boards in Punjab. Registered students can check their results on their official website: https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/

The class 9 annual exams for the BISE Multan Board were held in June 2022. After two months, the Multan Board is now announcing the results for the ninth grade in 2022 for its pupils. On September 19, 2022, the BISE 9th class result will be available.

How can I check my 9th class result?

The Multan Board students can verify their 9th-grade results in 2022 with the following mentioned ways:

Check BISE Multan 9th class result by roll number

All pupils taking the ninth-class exams under the BISE Multan Board received individual roll numbers via online roll number slips. Using these roll numbers, you may verify the Multan Board’s 9th class result 2022. To acquire the whole result card for the 9th annual result in 2022, enter your 9th Roll number.

Check BISE Multan 9th class result by SMS

The second option is giving your roll number by SMS from your mobile device in order to receive your BISE Multan Board matric 9th class result 2022. Send your Roll Number to 800293 to receive an SMS with your 9th class results. Many students are unaware of this simple procedure to obtain their complete SSC part 1 Result 2022.

Check BISE Multan 9th class result by name

You can check the Multan Board’s 9th class SSC part 1 result 2022 by name on the board’s official website https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/

Check BISE Multan 9th class result by Gazette

The results of every student enrolled in the Multan Board are published in the Gazette, an official publication. The obtained marks and failed subjects are noted in the BISE Multan 9th class result 2022 Gazette. Subject-specific marks are not available in the gazette. The BISE Multan Gazette can be found here shortly after the results on September 19 at 10:00 AM. To view the most recent results, visit the BISE Multan official website at https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the date and time of BISE Multan 9th Class Result 2022?

The result will be announced on September 19 at 10:00 AM.

How to get the original result card for 9th class result 2022?

After one week of the ninth result in 2022, pupils in regular schools can pick up their results cards from the school office. The results cards for the private students will be sent to them by postal service.

What is the SMS code to check BISE Multan 9th Result?

The SMS Code to check the Multan Board matric result is 800293.

How to Contact BISE Multan Board for any complaint or result problem?

In case, you have concerns regarding your BISE Multan 9th class result, you can get in touch with the board in the following ways;

Contact timings of Multan Board

Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 08:00 AM – 03:00 PM

Friday: 08:00 AM – 12:00 NOON

Multan Board Controller of Exams contact number

You can contact the Controller of Exams at 061-9210014.

Office Address of Multan Board Head Office

BISE Multan Gol Bagh Gulgasht Colony Multan

How to submit complaints to Multan Board

Through the Complaint Cell by the Minister of Higher Education Punjab, you can file a complaint at https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/complaints-suggestions/

How to apply for re-checking of Papers

If you have doubts about your result, you can submit an online request for a paper recheck to the Multan Board at http://win.bisemultan.edu.pk/Pages/Rechecking/RecheckingApp.aspx