BISE Rawalpindi 9th class result 2022 announced

BISE Rawalpindi 9th class result will be announced on September 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 AM, the Rawalpindi Board will announce its 9th Class Result 2022 along with all other boards in Punjab. Registered students can check their results on their official website: biserwp.edu.pk

The class 9 annual exams for the BISE Rawalpindi Board were held in June 2022. After two months, the Rawalpindi Board is now announcing the results for the ninth grade in 2022 for its pupils. On September 19, 2022, the bise 9th class result will be available.

How can I check my 9th class result?

The Rawalpindi Board students can verify their 9th-grade results in 2022 with the following mentioned ways:

Check BISE Rawalpindi 9th class result by roll number

All pupils taking the ninth-class exams under the BISE Rawalpindi Board received individual roll numbers via online roll number slips. Using these roll numbers, you may verify the Rawalpindi Board’s 9th class result 2022. To acquire the whole result card for the 9th annual result in 2022, enter your 9th Roll number.

Check BISE Rawalpindi 9th class result by SMS

The second option is giving your roll number by SMS from your mobile device in order to receive your BISE Rawalpindi Board matric 9th class result 2022. Send your Roll Number to 800296 to receive an SMS with your 9th class results. Many students are unaware of this simple procedure to obtain their complete SSC part 1 Result 2022.

Check BISE Rawalpindi 9th class result by name

You can check the Rawalpindi Board’s 9th class SSC part 1 result 2022 by name on the board’s official website biserwp.edu.pk

Check BISE Rawalpindi 9th class result by Gazette

The results of every student enrolled in the Rawalpindi Board are published in the Gazette, an official publication. The obtained marks and failed subjects are noted in the BISE Rawalpindi 9th class result 2022 Gazette. Subject-specific marks are not available in the gazette. The BISE Rawalpindi Gazette can be found here shortly after the results on September 19 at 10:00 AM. To view the most recent results, visit the BISE Rawalpindi official website at biserwp.edu.pk

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the date and time of BISE Rawalpindi 9th Class Result 2022?

The result will be announced on September 19 at 10:00 AM.

How to get the original result card for 9th class result 2022?

After one week of the ninth result in 2022, pupils in regular schools can pick up their results cards from the school office. The results cards for the private students will be sent to them by postal service.

What is the SMS code to check BISE Rawalpindi 9th Result?

The SMS Code to check the Rawalpindi Board matric result is 800296.

How to Contact BISE Rawalpindi Board for any complaint or result problem?

In case, you have concerns regarding your BISE Rawalpindi 9th class result, you can get in touch with the board in the following ways;

Contact timings of Rawalpindi Board

Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 08:00 AM – 03:00 PM

Friday: 08:00 AM – 12:00 NOON

Rawalpindi Board Enquiry Branch contact number

For Any General Query Please Contact the Enquiry Branch Of the Board at 051-5450929.

Rawalpindi Board Controller of Exams contact number

You can contact the Controller of Exams at 051-5450918.

Office Address of Rawalpindi Board Head Office

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi, Attock Oil Refinery، Morgah Rd, ARL Colony Rawalpindi, Punjab

How to submit complaints to Rawalpindi Board

Through the Complaint Cell by the Minister of Higher Education Punjab, you can file a complaint at http://onlinecomplaint.biserawalpindi.edu.pk/.

How to apply for re-checking of Papers

If you have doubts about your result, you can submit an online request for a paper recheck to the Rawalpindi Board at http://rechecking.biserawalpindi.edu.pk/.