Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • BOL Network CEO Shoaib Shaikh wishes Saudi Arabia on 92nd National Day
BOL Network CEO Shoaib Shaikh wishes Saudi Arabia on 92nd National Day

BOL Network CEO Shoaib Shaikh wishes Saudi Arabia on 92nd National Day

Articles
Advertisement
BOL Network CEO Shoaib Shaikh wishes Saudi Arabia on 92nd National Day

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh. Image: Twitter

Advertisement

Chairman and CEO BOL Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has warmly congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of its 92 National Day.

“I warmly congratulate His Highness Mohammed bin Salman and the brethren of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its 92nd National Day,” he said in a statement.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have collaborated closely on a wide range of shared priorities for the Muslim Ummah. May the strength of our ties propel our two nations towards prosperity and forge a future of peace for all Muslim states across the globe,” he added.

Saudi National Day is celebrated every year on 23 September to commemorate the forming of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by royal decree of King Abdul Aziz Al Saud in 1932. It was made a national holiday by King Abdullah in 2005.

The Government of Pakistan has also congratulated Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the occasion of the 92nd National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

 

Also Read

Chairman, CEO Axact & BOL Network Shoaib Shaikh wishes Indonesian President on Independence Day
Chairman, CEO Axact & BOL Network Shoaib Shaikh wishes Indonesian President on Independence Day

Chairman and CEO Axact and BOL Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has warmly...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Saudi Arabia News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
National consensus required to confront economic challenges, terrorism: COAS
National consensus required to confront economic challenges, terrorism: COAS
MQM reunification: Governor Sindh Tessori meets Dr Farooq Sattar
MQM reunification: Governor Sindh Tessori meets Dr Farooq Sattar
Islamabad LG polls: IHC to hears ECP, PTI petitions next week
Islamabad LG polls: IHC to hears ECP, PTI petitions next week
PTI to make next govt in Sindh, says Imran Khan
PTI to make next govt in Sindh, says Imran Khan
Maulana Tariq Jamil discharged from hospital
Maulana Tariq Jamil discharged from hospital
PTI files contempt of court plea against ECP
PTI files contempt of court plea against ECP
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story