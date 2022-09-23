BOL Network CEO Shoaib Shaikh wishes Saudi Arabia on 92nd National Day

Chairman and CEO BOL Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has warmly congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of its 92 National Day.

“I warmly congratulate His Highness Mohammed bin Salman and the brethren of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its 92nd National Day,” he said in a statement.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have collaborated closely on a wide range of shared priorities for the Muslim Ummah. May the strength of our ties propel our two nations towards prosperity and forge a future of peace for all Muslim states across the globe,” he added.

I warmly congratulate His Highness Mohammed bin Salman @MbSofKSA & the brethren of the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia on its 92nd National Day. May the strength of Pak-Saudi ties propel our two nations towards prosperity & forge a future of peace for all Muslim states!#اليوم_الوطني٩٢ pic.twitter.com/6UYvEMVADa Advertisement — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) September 23, 2022

Saudi National Day is celebrated every year on 23 September to commemorate the forming of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by royal decree of King Abdul Aziz Al Saud in 1932. It was made a national holiday by King Abdullah in 2005.

The Government of Pakistan has also congratulated Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the occasion of the 92nd National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also Read Chairman, CEO Axact & BOL Network Shoaib Shaikh wishes Indonesian President on Independence Day Chairman and CEO Axact and BOL Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has warmly...