Bol News holds telethon for flood victims
Bol News on Sunday organised a telethon to collect funds for the victims of floods.

People called on this number – 02135091437 – to pledge for their donations on the Bol News telethon. People donated funds on Meezan Bank account number IBAN: PK43MEZN0001040100198067; Account Title: Alamgir Trust International.

Different personalities including showbiz celebrities, welfare organisations representatives, politicians and others participated in the telethon to encourage people to help the countrymen affected of flood.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to conduct the third telethon for the flood victims in Pakistan on Sunday (today), reported BOL News.

The PTI has announced that the chief would conduct the telethon for the third time on Sunday at 9:00 pm.

Imran Khan urged the nation to take full part in the telethon as the PTI has been collecting money for the flood victims across the country. He said that the previous telethons collected Rs 10 billion for the relief activities and announced that the fresh telethon would be conducted for three hours.

The former prime minister also said that phone lines in this telethon had been increased so the donors who were unable to connect may announce their fund this time.

