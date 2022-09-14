By-elections will be held in eight constituencies on Oct 16: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that by-elections will be held in eight constituencies on October 16.

An imported meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad on Wednesday decided to conduct by-elections in the constituencies of NA-157 Multan, NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Karam, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Korangi on Oct 16.

The meeting was informed that the date of polling had been changed owing to Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH). However, the second phase of the Local Governments elections in Karachi will be held on 23 October, the ECP announced.

Moreover, the ECP has sought a report from the Sindh government about the conduct of the LGs elections in Hyderabad.

On 8 September, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to postpone the by-election to be held in 13 constituencies of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan decided that polling for the by-elections to be held on September 11, September 25, and October 2 have been postponed due to the recent flash floods and devastations caused by it.

The ECP said only the polling dates in the above-mentioned constituencies have been postponed, while all the other procedures and steps will be completed as per schedule.

The commission said the decision to postpone the by-elections has been taken after getting proper feedback from the Ministry of Interior according to which Pakistan Army, rangers, and the Frontier Corps are busy in relief work for the flood-affected people, maintaining the internal security, and thwarting out terrorist activities in the country.

Also Read PDM running away from elections: Asad Umar Asad Umar said Wednesday that the PDM has been running off from...