By-polls in four Punjab constituencies to be held on Oct 9: ECP.

The by-elections in one national and three provincial assembly constituencies would be held on October 9, 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to conduct by-elections in NA 157 Multan IV, PP 139 Sheikhupura, PP 241 Bahawalnagar V, and PP 209, Khanewal on October 9, 2022.

The meeting also expressed hope that the services of law enforcement agencies including the Police, Pakistan Army, Rangers, and FC would be available for smooth conduct of bye-elections.

Regarding the suspension of ECP’s de-notification of PTI members of the National Assembly by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the meeting was apprised that the IHC had clarified that the verdict regarding the suspension of de-notification would only apply to the petitioner, PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad.

The meeting directed ECP Secretary to get copies of IHC’s verdict, and necessary clarification so that the elections’ date could be decided in these nine constituencies.

The next meeting of ECP would be held on September 14 in this regard.

The commission directed the provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan to submit a report regarding Local Government elections in some of the remaining districts within one week.