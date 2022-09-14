Advertisement
Canada announces $25mn for flood victims in Pakistan

Articles
OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will allocate $25 million funding in response to the impact of flooding in Pakistan to support development projects in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Canadian High Commission in Islamabad, the funds are in addition to the $5 million the Liberals announced last month.

Prime Minister Trudeau also said Canada will match donations to the ‘Humanitarian Coalition’ in response to the flooding in Pakistan, and every donation made by individuals until September 28 will be matched up to a maximum of $3 million.

The statement said the funds raised through the generosity of Canadians will help the Humanitarian Coalition and its members deliver life-saving services such as emergency food and nutrition assistance, emergency cash and vouchers as well as water, sanitation and health services.

It added that Pakistan has experienced its worst flooding in recent history, and Canada will continue to help the people of Pakistan by supporting the humanitarian response to the crisis and longer-term development needs.

Canada’s Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan, who is responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada recently visited Pakistan.

“Canadians believe in helping others in times of crisis. This is why the Government of Canada is joining with Canadians in supporting Canada’s partners on the ground in Pakistan that are providing urgent, life-saving assistance in response to this devastating flood,” the minister said.

“We cannot forget the people of Pakistan, especially the women and girls who have been disproportionately affected. We continue to look at other ways we can continue to assist those impacted by this tragedy.”

He also observed the humanitarian response underway firsthand, gaining a better understanding of what the people of Pakistan are going through.

The Minister was accompanied on his trip by Iqra Khalid, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Erin Mills, Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament for Scarborough Centre, and Shafqat Ali, Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre.

Sajjan also announced a $20 million contribution to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), via the World Health Organization and UNICEF, to support polio eradication efforts in Pakistan. This contribution is part of Canada’s ongoing $190 million commitment to the GPEI.

