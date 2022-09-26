Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Canadian envoy pays farewell call on COAS Bajwa
Canadian envoy pays farewell call on COAS Bajwa

Canadian envoy pays farewell call on COAS Bajwa

Articles
Advertisement
Canadian envoy pays farewell call on COAS Bajwa

: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Wendy Gilmour paid a farewell call to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Wendy Gilmour paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields came under discussion, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

Gen Bajwa thanked visiting dignitary for her services and appreciated her contributions to fostering strong ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary expressed her grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

Wendy Gilmour offered the full support of her country to the people of Pakistan. She also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

Advertisement

The army chief thanked Canada’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

 

Also Read

Canada announces $25mn for flood victims in Pakistan
Canada announces $25mn for flood victims in Pakistan

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will allocate $25 million...

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq assures to address MQM’s reservations
PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq assures to address MQM’s reservations
Army chief lauds Naval Academy for quality eduction, visits Malir Garrison in Karachi
Army chief lauds Naval Academy for quality eduction, visits Malir Garrison in Karachi
ECP likely to conduct Islamabad LG polls this week
ECP likely to conduct Islamabad LG polls this week
Islamabad LG elections likely to be held this week
Islamabad LG elections likely to be held this week
Imran Khan says Najam Sethi doesn’t know even basics of cricket
Imran Khan says Najam Sethi doesn’t know even basics of cricket
Tank leads KP southern districts in land record digitization drive
Tank leads KP southern districts in land record digitization drive
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story